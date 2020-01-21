Fraudsters claimed to be Swatara Township Police Officer

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. – A fraudster claims to be a Swatara Township Police officer.

A local resident reported the incident on Tuesday after receiving a call from a phone number with an identification number from the Swatara municipality police.

The local resident said the caller had told him to buy an electronic currency and made it available to him by phone, or the police would come to his home the next day and arrest him.

The police point out that this is a scam as police officers never contact people by phone and ask them to pay fines and costs in this way.

If you receive a call from someone who claims to be an officer asking you to pay an arrest warrant over the phone, contact Dauphin County Communications police at 717-558-6900 or the police department: 599 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg.

