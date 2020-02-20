[freak-head-harm-forces-british-subject-hockey-star-to-retire]

LONDON — A industry hockey player who helped Britain gain a gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics announced her retirement on Thursday following failing to get well from head trauma prompted by hitting a brick wall difficult whilst laughing at a joke.

Alex Danson-Bennett said her head harm had been life-switching “in conditions of my standpoint and points that have happened in just my relatives.”

“It’s complicated for the reason that this has been my lifestyle,” the 34-year-old Danson-Bennett explained of her hockey career.

A essential player for Britain when the crew gained Olympic gold in 2016, she was on trip in Kenya with her now-partner, Alex, when she threw her head again to giggle at his joke and hit her head in opposition to a brick wall.

She suffered a gentle traumatic brain injuries, and mentioned she experienced to commit 24 hrs a day in mattress for a couple months and struggled to walk to the toilet.

“I couldn’t bear light-weight, audio, contact, anything at all,” she explained to the BBC in an job interview. “It was just about like my sensory dials experienced been whacked up. Even keeping a dialogue, I’d have to chat pretty little by little.”

Danson-Bennett was informed she would make a comprehensive restoration, and produced variations in her individual daily life in an endeavor to get again participating in for Britain.

“Hockey has generally been my priority, but I have come to that phase where by I just cannot do that and it would not be good to the workforce,” she stated.

Danson-Bennett claimed she will be Britain’s “No. 1 supporter” when the staff attempts to retain the Olympic title in Tokyo this calendar year.