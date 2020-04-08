Fred And Ginger Praised Us During The Depression. Can They Do It Again? : NPR

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers gave Americans a much-needed on-screen escape in the 1930s. Above, they dance to the 1938 musical comedy Carefree.

Seizure is getting older, isn’t it? And so does every sitcom you’ve ever reviewed. Maybe it’s time to face the music … and the dance, with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

They dance America through the Great Depression. No reason they can’t dance through it – he is suave and always on the make; hi, beautiful and happy when you feel it has been broken. He always shares it.

Take it the way they first hit the dance floor in Swing Time (1936). A dance teacher ginger, who has just been fired because, for silly reasons to elaborate, she thinks Fred is a klutz.

He tries to do things right with her boss by aiming that she just teaches a tricky step by step. She protests to the moment when he makes that tricky step of the tap, and she realizes that he is a professional dancer.

She turns around, the boss sits down to watch, and several closing minutes follow – Fred dapper as a tapper, and Ginger, as he was reminded, does everything he does, back and heels.

Swing Time was the sixth of their 10 films together, and it’s more or less perfect of its kind, with a number of terrible numbers for the two of them, including one in tux and evening wear, where he says – in fact, where he sings – that after dancing with her, he’s “Never Gonna Dance” again.

At the end of the song, he looks like a wounded neighbor while looking not as sad as he is ambivalent. He takes her hand, and for a long moment – a few seconds longer than you think you can stand, in fact – they just walk around dancing.

And then, with barely any change, but all the change in the world, he moves a little to the side, and she is held in his shoulder, and the music takes care of them. And us. And you think, “definitely dance the depression of the nation away” – both in the economic and emotional sense. Movies were the cheapest form of entertainment in the 1930s, and the on-screen Depression escape meant what was called a “white phone” of extravagance, romance, and enough light stories to break out of. the way the master gave a beat.

It was a formula that worked for Astaire and Rogers in story after story – on country estates, on backstage epics, aboard warships – right up to The Barkleys of Broadway (1949), a vehicle stars who have been reunited after doing solo projects for nearly a decade. It was the only Astaire-Rogers film in color, and one last time they danced together on screen.

For the first time, some 16 years earlier, they had been bit players in a fluffy forgotten play called Flying Down for Rio. They were given a specialty number when their characters were stuck in a nightclub without a ride home. The band was playing Latin dance, “The Carioca,” and though clearly not in their wheelhouse, Fred suggested they try it.

“We’ll show them a thing or three,” Ginger hurried behind him onto the dance floor in a suit that he had recovered in the hem. And for the next two minutes on screen they did a lot … well, of stomping. You do not assume that this number will launch a partnership lasting 10 films.

But it was cute, dancing mostly with their foreheads clasped together – not cheek-to-cheek but brow-to-brow. Anyway, audiences liked it, and the rest is history.

The story also, especially her dresses, which got more and more elaborate as their films grew more successful. Enough feathers to fill the comfort down when they were dancing cheek-to-cheek at Top Hat (1935). And that exquisite, slinky, beaded number for “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” in Follow the Fleet (1936). Fred sang the first lyrics: “There may be trouble ahead of us,” little did they know that there could be trouble with that dress.

The glistening lip was very nice, but weighed over 25 lbs – so much so that once the skirt started moving in the direction, it kept going. You can see them resting briefly at the end of the spins, so that her hem can rotate around her legs, and then twirl her back, releasing her to take the next step. And the sleeves – long, and flowing, and each one so heavy, she weighed more than a pound – that you had Fred in the face when he turns her around in the beginning.

Ginger later said she wasn’t aware that it was happening, and that it was turning so fast that she couldn’t see Fred doing it and went away, and kept going. In the subsequent taking, they tried to figure out ways to protect it, but nothing worked, so they ended up using that first take.

You can find most of the Astaire-Rogers dance numbers online, and it’s easy enough to see for yourself. But don’t stop there. They’re more fun in context, and if you don’t watch the full movies, you will get over the tension that the Fred and Ginger characters are building between the numbers. Their on-screen relationship was always prickly, his insistence meeting her resistance until emotions were built to the point that they could no longer be found. The only way they could be expressed was the disintegration in the dance.

I understood that very personally before I knew how to articulate it. My people sometimes had an abrasive relationship when I was young. Barbs were traded, unfortunately not as funny as in the movies. But on dance floor – which can only be kitchen linoleum if the right song comes on the radio – Mom and Dad were so in tune, and so funny.

I remember one part of the New Year when my mother was wearing a long dress, a father in a dark dress. And when joined by the other couples dancing, after a few seconds, everyone on the dance floor backed off to see them – as in Fred Astaire’s Ginger Rogers movie.

Barbs had been forgotten for a moment, and, as the lyrics of Irving Berlin had, cheek-for-cheek, “the care that hung around me throughout the week, seemed to disappear like the lucky stripe’s. the games. “

Which, I want to point out much later, must be how Fred and Ginger brought the problems of the world – at least for a few hours – to the Depression-era audiences.

I wonder if they can do it again for us. One thing for sure, while home-baking, we got up all night and day to discover it.

