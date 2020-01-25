Fred Deakin: Fred Deakin presents The Lasters

Fred Deakin.

What happens when half of the mellow trip-hop outfit Lemon Jelly meets Charlotte Hatherley’s voice and makes a musical story about the last surviving family on the planet? A surprisingly good listener charges a relaxed Wayne AF Carey.

“The Lasters” is an ambitious new solo project inspired by classic concept albums such as The Who’s “Quadrophenia” and Jeff Wayne’s “The War of the Worlds.” A completely original and truly out-of-the-world Sci-Fi concept record to match the best, ‘The Lasters’ tells the story of the last family on earth.

In a musical scoop for the former Lemon Jelly producer, The Lasters sees him collaborating with former Ash member Charlotte Hatherley and newcomers Abi Sinclair and Steffan Huw Davies in addition to adding his own vocals to the album.

Set in a dystopian near future where the climate crisis and a nuclear holocaust have put the earth on the brink of extinction, the album marks the first major release of Deakin since its time as half of the hugely influential, Mercury and British nominated Lemon Jelly. The Lasters marks Fred’s first trip to song and song writing and combines a number of contemporary themes, including climate change, dependence on technology and coming-of-age, while still containing the inventive, broad and infallibly infectious melodies that fans of Lemon Jelly will be familiar with.

For those who don’t know Fred Deakin, remember him when you’ve heard this. Some people may think it’s a load of hippie bulbs. Some people may think that it is an exaggerated theatrical War Of The Worlds. Some people will be refreshed that someone had the balls to make an effort. Concept albums always share the opinion. That’s why I like them. Fred Deakin would always try to do something like that. This is why.

He’s good at gimmicks. Look back at Lemon Jelly who did crazy things like gigantic bingo games with the audience at their shows, distributing sweets to the crowd. For God’s sake they even did one performance where you had to wear a limited edition t-shirt that they sent in the mail to enter the room! So what do we expect when he tours this? … ..

It all starts in War Of The Worlds style with a dialect that drags you into the aftermath of planetary destruction and the beginning of the journey that enters the opening vocals of Charlottle Hatherley with the relaxed triphop of Alone and the almost stoner dub step of Satellite Song. Charlotte’s voice is the perfect complement to Deakin’s sound, beautiful and spooky, and tells us the story of loneliness in an abandoned space.

Get The Message Through increases the pace a bit with his space age robotic vocals trying to beam to these last relics with his future prog. Then we return to the story with the young girl who has been abandoned by her parents, afraid of “Tech” who has betrayed the planet and is bad. A message from her mother evokes the lush I Remember floating around your head with the soft, soft vocals of Hatherley until the story drags you into the girl’s fear of technology when her metal guardian tries to explain that she can hold her hands to gain access to the promising hope of Pyramid.

Future Magic is a striking track for me that I can’t get out of my head. Some smart guitar work, a shuffling beat and a sparkling tingling chorus from Hatherley. Send a message of hope. Come To Me has vocals from Deakin and goes to prog meets Gary Numan territory with the hip hop electronica feel. The story continues with the main character growing in self-confidence shown by songs you never knew, and the awareness of her father who uses “Tech.” I think her father understands with a laser!

The whole concept is nothing new, but the sound is refreshing. You get two things like Bringing It Back To You, which is a bit sick, and then you get the trippy Through The Veil with its sour-tinted trip hop and those vocals. Especially on The End Of The World, that is 7 minutes of dark, ominous mourning with the haunting vocals, followed by our fearless young girl who meets her hologram mother and is told by her metal head friend ‘Don’t give up’. It ends with a few duets, some dog poop in a bagel incident and with Into The Darkness a cheerful song with beautiful vocals about doom and gloom? A new start for our fearless adventurer? See you on the other side?

It is like a prediction of Greta Thunberg to music by the craziness of that Lemon Jelly sound and Fred’s unique talent to combine trip hop in theater with a few clever sounds and a skill in concept. The test is, can this be drawn live? Does Coldplay send out a death threat if too many lasers or energy are involved? Fuck em! Bring it on!

