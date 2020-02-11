Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit nominated for the “Worst Director” Razzie Award

LIMP BIZKIT frontman Fred Durst is one of the “Worst Director” nominees for 2020 Razzie Awards, Also known as Golden raspberry pricesThe satirical annual event celebrates the “worst” films, actors, actresses and others in the industry from last year.

thirst earned his nomination for his film work “The Fanatic”that flopped spectacularly in theaters when it was released last August. On its first day, the film grossed just $ 3,153 at 52 theaters across the US, for an average filming location of around $ 60. In a handful of cinemas, it was $ 10 or less. The highest gross profit was $ 736 at the Arena Cinelounge in Hollywood.

“The Fanatic” Stars John Travolta called as an obsessive fan Moose who stalks an action movie star. The film previously felt like an independent thriller film TravoltaIt’s a humble, dangerous stalker that reminds of … Robin Williamstransformative performance in “One hour photo”,

Reviewers hadn’t been nice “The Fanatic”With Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com do not give stars to the film and write: ““The Fanatic” hates fans. It hates actors. It hates tourists, shopkeepers and servants. It hates very, very autistic people. And it hates you. It’s a movie that thinks you’re an idiot, someone who doesn’t see through its shallow provocations, illogical behavior, and hideous misanthropy. “

Robert Abele of TheWrap wrote: “Without explanation for what the MooseThe condition is – and boy, is what Travolta make a choice – thirst and instead of giving us a character, his protagonist merely presented an unfortunate, fascist figure of ridiculous madness, which is alternately impossible and unlikely. “

diversity wrote: “One is hesitant to blame oneself thirst‘s on the doorstep, after all his first director “The Education of Charlie Banks” (2007) was a serious, believable drama. But as a helper, producer, co-author, concept author and self-marketer of the record catalog, he deserves the accusation of this typically high-ranking dialogue piece: ‘Moose I didn’t just cross the border. He damn it broke it again. ‘ “

“The Fanatic” has a 17% critic rating from 58 ratings Rotten tomatoes, an online rating aggregation service that allows the public to rate the films with critics.

Travolta said that LIMP BIZKIT frontman came up with the idea of ​​being in the film.

“I did not know it Fred I didn’t know he could direct and he blew me away, “he said to 11 Alive.” He knew this guy Moose It’s actually based on a real guy and he wrote it for me. He only knew that I could portray this guy. “

Other “Worst Director” nominees this year are James Franco to the “Zero Ville”. Adrian Grünberg to the “Rambo: Last Blood”. Neil Marshall to the “Hell Boy” and Tom Hooper to the “Cats”,

“The Fanatic” received two more nominations at the Raids, with Travolta up for “Worst Actor” and the film itself in the competition for “Worst Picture”.

thirstThe feature film debut in 2007 “The Education of Charlie Banks”, was produced for $ 5 million but only earned $ 15,000 at the box office thirst won the Made In NY Narrative Award at the Tribeca Film Festival, For its second function, “The Longshots”. thirst teamed up with ice cubes and Keke Palmer,

