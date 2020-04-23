Fred Godson, a New York rapper, dies of a coronavirus

New York rapper Fred Godson has died after being infected with a coronavirus earlier this month.

The rapper, named one of the XXL Freshman Classes in 2011, as well as Kendrick Lamar and Poppy Miller, revealed on April 6 that he was in hospital and was put on IVL after being infected with a coronavirus.

According to Complex, he began to make good progress in the hospital, but lost the battle against the virus earlier (April 23).

Fred, who became a well-known representative of the New York rap scene, made his breakthrough in 2010 with his mix of “Armageddon”, featuring guest spots from Cam’ron, Busta Rhymes, Waka Flocka Flame, Styles P and others.

He continues to partner with Diddy, Meek Mill and Pusha-T among others, and earlier this year he gave up “Training Day,” a joint project with Saturday Night Live graduate Jay Pharoah.

We brought a tribute to our memories by posting on Instagram: “Peace be to you, Fred Son of God, for your solemn exaltation. Prayers in front of your family. Salute. “

“Condolences to your family, children and the love of those whom your BARS and HIGH ENERGY will never forget to rest KING,” said Jadakis, paying tribute to Fred on Instagram.

G-Unit rapper Lloyd Banks wrote: “Be in the world of Fred Godson, expressing condolences to his family.”

Kxng Crooked said, “Yeah Fred, I’m sitting here thinking about this story you told us in the studio about how you slept when you were young? .. That shit gave us ruin. I have to remember the good times because this shit is sad after .. RIP FRED “

Rapper Earl said: No @fredthegodsonmusic. Damn it. No way. I really really thought it would be a normal person. Blessings to you and you, my friend, brother. We worked on a project together, so we talked and built every day. I really thought all our prayers would work. “

“We will come from God and we will come back to him,” DJ Green Lantern posted on Instagram, paying tribute to Fred.

