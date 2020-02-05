Fred Guttenberg escorted out of the State of the Union 2020; daughter Jamie was killed in a shooting in Parkland

WASHINGTON – A protester interrupted President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address by shouting at him to do something about gun violence.

A spokesperson for Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jamie was among 17 people killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, confirmed to ABC News that he was the man escort.

Guttenberg is a well-known visitor to Capitol Hill, an activist for the prevention of gun violence. He interrupted a section of Trump’s speech on support for the Second Amendment, and he was removed from the home visitor’s gallery.

Guttenberg was the guest of the President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi. He tweeted his thanks to her earlier Tuesday for the invitation and his “commitment” to “confront gun violence”.

Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for inviting me to the State of the Union this evening. I can never thank you enough for your commitment to issues important to the Americans and to the most important issue for me regarding the fight against gun violence.

– Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 4, 2020

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.