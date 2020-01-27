Freddie Gibbs & Madlib’s Bandana is the best rap album in 2019

In recent years, Ambrosia For Heads has asked our readers to help us determine the best rap album for 2017 and 2018, respectively. When we look at the top music of 2019, we think hip-hop heads should speak out rather than let the Grammy Awards – a committee that doesn’t know about culture – tell us what that means “Best rap album” is at exactly the same time

A few hours before Tyler, the creator Igor won the Grammy – this afternoon (January 26), the tournament ended with an exciting end to the decision for the best rap album of 2019. On the same day as the 62nd Grammy Awards, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib’s bandana won 55 to 45% that of Gang Starr as one of the best ever. This award was decided by the fans who voted on these matches throughout the month. The MC, from Gary, Indiana, and the second joint LP from the California producer Oxnard won the third annual tournament of Ambrosia For Heads to determine the best hip-hop album on the calendar.

The tournament consisted of Ambrosia For Heads’ top 15 albums from 2019 as well as a wild card with record options (the winner was Diamond Ds Diam Piece 2). To win the title, “MadGibbs” defeated YBN Cordae’s The Lost Boy (90% to 10%), Little Brother’s May The Lord Watch (60% to 40%) and Benny The Butcher’s The Plugs I Met (66% to 34% ). ) before moving on to DJ Premier and Guru’s first album in 16 years.

The follow-up album to Pinata, Bandana from 2014 is the second album in a trilogy that contains an upcoming third LP, Montana. Like the first, this publication included a guest list filled with stars. Pusha-T, Black Thought, Killer Mike, Yasiin Bey and Anderson .Paak appeared at work. Meanwhile, Gangsta Gibbs and Otis Jackson, Jr. released Bandana about a big label situation on Keep Cool / RCA Records. Gibbs was also the headliner of his Album Of The Year Tour and expressed his opinion on the work.

While holding onto Freddie Gibbs’ formula, Bandana looks back on his previous life on the street. “Freddie Caine,” a character featured in videos over the past decade, has evolved to escape a life of crime (even if it pays off). While living a simple life, at least at first glance, living, breathing demons come back from his past to take revenge. This story arc was reinforced by Bandana’s music videos. The character is no different from Gibbs’ personal life on the streets of Gary, Indiana and later in Los Angeles, California. An artist who wasted himself on the shelves of Interscope Records about a dozen years ago has become one of the dominant rap MCs.

The Weather of Evidence or Not is your best rap album of 2018

Meanwhile, Madlib has stated that he made his beats for this album on an iPad. The seasoned DJ, producer, and MC got sounds from Tenor Saw, Syl Johnson, Donny Hathaway, and other Stones Throw family members, Alum The Heliocentrics.

The recording was incredibly meaningful for Gibbs. “There were a lot of things I didn’t want to see – a lot of things I’m still thinking about,” he told HOT Rosen’s Peter Rosenberg in July about being detained by two Austrian women during the 2016 rape allegations had been. This process ended with an acquittal because Freddie has vehemently maintained his innocence. “This album here, man, this album was a form of therapy. It was therapeutic. I said many things in this record that I probably wouldn’t have said if I hadn’t been in prison 10 years ago. That’s why this album is my baby because it brought me back to my babies. “In the same tearful interview, Madlib attributed Freddie Gibbs that he was his favorite lively rapper at the moment. This win comes at a time when Madlib is producing a second Black Star album. According to Talib Kweli, the album is complete.

The 4eva from Big K.R.I.T. is a very long time and your best rap album of 2017. K.R.I.T. Speaks

Over 15 tracks and 46 minutes, this album feels elevated, spirited and raw – without taking yourself too seriously.

Madlib & Freddie Gibbs’ Tiny Desk concert is an enlightenment about one of the best albums of 2019

Congratulations to Freddie Gibbs & Madlib for their work on Bandana.