Freddie Prinze Jr. becomes guest star in “Punky Brewster”

January 16 (UPI) – Freddie Prinze Jr. will appear as a guest star in the sequel to the 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster, NBCUniversal announced on Thursday.

In the original show, Soliel Moon Frye was the defending champion, who was raised by a foster father. It ran from 1984-88.

“Punky is now a single mother of three who is trying to put her life in order when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the care system who reminds Punky of her younger self,” said a press release.

The show – which airs on the company’s Peacock service – can be seen with Cherie Johnson, Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell.

Prinze Jr., 43, is known for his roles in the Scooby Doo and I know what you did last summer Movie franchise. He also appeared on television programs Freddie and Boston Legal,

Peacock did not disclose details of who Prinze Jr. will be playing with Punky Brewster,