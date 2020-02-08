Frederick Douglass’s first wife, who made his longing for freedom possible

Anna Murray Douglass was overshadowed by her husband Frederick Douglass.

Douglass, a well-known abolitionist and preacher known for his mastery of language and prose, remains a prominent figure in the annals of history for his longstanding struggle against slavery in America.

Much has been written about Douglass, who has written his accomplishments in thousands of books and letters. The same cannot be said of Anna, a woman who could hardly read and write and who did not leave many physical traces of her life.

Your work in the

Background enabled Douglass to achieve his hopes and aspirations

and even his desire for freedom.

Anna was born free in Maryland in 1813 and was five years older than Douglass. She was one of twelve children born in Bambarra and Mary Murray. As a teenager, she worked as a white house worker in Baltimore, and although she did not learn to read and write, she often worked with the city’s reform societies.

By the time she met Douglass in 1838 – historians disagree where they actually met – Anna had managed to earn and save money on her domestic work.

The two were ready to start a life together, but Douglass, then Frederick Bailey, needed freedom first. Douglass made a plan with Anna – he would board a train heading north, disguised as a free black sailor.

Anna has reportedly sold many of her belongings to help Douglass buy train tickets for his escape. It is said that she also sewed the sailor uniform he wore to dress up and helped him get the necessary things to start a household.

As soon as Douglass reached his destination in New York City, he was

wrote for Anna to join him and the two married in an abolitionist’s house

David Ruggles. The two moved to New Bedford, Massachusetts

Johnson’s last name before being changed to Douglass to divert the trail of slave catchers in the United States

North.

Anna and Douglass helped get the necessary things for their home and worked in simple jobs to maintain the home until they started having children. She gave birth to four children in New Bedford – Rosetta, Lewis Henry, Charles Remond and Frederick Douglass Jr.

Soon Douglass was deeply involved in the abolition movement, and this forced him to travel a lot to make speeches, including two years in Europe from 1845 to 1847.

Left alone to take care of the family, Anna saved everything that Douglass had sent home and used her own income from her work in local shoe factories to support the family.

When Douglass returned from England in 1847, he moved the family to Rochester, New York, where their home became part of the Underground Railroad for fleeing slaves and a meeting place for numerous members of the anti-slavery movement.

At the same time, Douglass had started publishing The North Star. His lecture tours for various abolitionist groups took him away from home, and Anna with four children not only had to take care of the house, but also of the escaped slaves.

As the “conductor” of the subway, she provided these outliers with food, temporary accommodation and sometimes advice.

Anna encountered greater difficulties when her husband became more famous as an abolitionist. On the way, she even had to accommodate most of Douglass’s white colleagues at home. Including Julia Griffiths from England, who helped with The North Star, most of her husband’s white colleagues spoke badly of her and said she was no match for Douglass.

“She says she kept the household together, but it was a lot more,” says Rose O’Keefe, author of Frederick & Anna Douglass in Rochester, NY, believing that Anna doesn’t get the kind of treatment she deserves said.

“It

was a difficult role, a very difficult role. “

Then there were reports of her husband’s connections to other women, which many historians thought were mere rumors to discredit Douglass’ work as an abolitionist.

But Anna’s worst moments could have been in 1859, when Douglass was forced to leave the country to avoid being arrested on charges of being involved in John Brown’s Harpers Ferry Raid.

The following year Anna lost her youngest daughter at the age of 10 and the family home in Rochester was also burned down in 1872. After losing over $ 4,000 worth of goods in the fire and in some of her husband’s publications, Anna and Douglass moved to Washington, D.C.

Douglass continued to work there while Anna lived an isolated life, although she sometimes received support from her daughter Rosetta and some relatives and grandchildren to run the house.

in the

In the last years of her life she was often

in poor health and died in 1882 of a stroke at the family home in Washington, DC.

Years after her death, in a 1900 speech, Rosetta spoke of her mother’s “unshakable loyalty,” which later became the book “My Mother, How I Call Her Back.”

It is still one of the few works that deal with Anna’s life, and although she was rarely mentioned in Douglass’ autobiographies, the famous abolitionist once emphasized the immense support he received from his wife in her early years.

“Instead of feeling my companion a burden,” he wrote in a letter to one of his previous owners, “she really was a helper. She lived on duty and I worked on the quay, even though she worked hard in the first winter , we have never lived happier. “