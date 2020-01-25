Free Agency 2020: Can bears with a tight upper limit go on the offensive to correct the bad offense? | National sport

Ryan Pace’s aggressiveness has led to an inconsistent position as General Manager of Bears over the past five years, with one division title, no postseason wins, and a 34-47 record.

Regardless of whether Mitch Trubisky or Khalil Mack are represented on the Pernell McPhee and Allen Robinson contracts, Pace will use his chance of making bold acquisitions whenever possible.

One of the most unusual and rarely discussed components of the extremely disappointing 2019 bears campaign is that, for the first time in the last off-season, Pace fired significantly fewer shots at the goal, but was very efficient.

Aside from the unfortunate signing of the backup, RB Mike Davis, who had contributed 47 yards before scrapping for around $ 3 million prior to its release at week 10, Pace was smart and calculated. He added two new starters in secondary school, the best returnee of football, and two outstanding personalities who had climbed up on the occasion while spending fewer than six clubs – only one of which was more than seven wins on the way to the playoffs.

That was a far cry from Pace’s approach in its first four years of use, when the bears took 11th place on average in the off-season, including a league-leading sum of $ 463 million in 2018 on the way to twelve wins and the NFC North title two seasons ago, according to spotrac.

Everything starts behind the middle

The bears will have to tackle a longer list of problems this spring, probably with a lower error rate, but Pace will have similar cap limits. Secure the Brinks truck, like Pace’s Bears before, to fix everything that went wrong this season. This is not an option.

There’s also the great unknown – how openly Pace and coach Matt Nagy discussed Trubisky at their season-end press conference when they said he was the undisputed starter. We know that the bears will almost certainly be looking for upgrades for upcoming free agents Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray. However, it is unclear how aggressively they will seek stability in the game’s most important and subsequently expensive position.

Still, the vet QB market could be as robust as any other recently. Could Andy Dalton, who played part of his best football under the new Bears OC Bill Lazor and is almost certainly traded or released, offer the decisive boost for Chicago’s trubisky contingencies and competition? Nick Foles has ties to Lazor, Nagy, and new QB coach John DeFilippo, but his contract would probably not make him a viable option until 2021.

These are some potential trading goals, but you shouldn’t neglect opportunities for freelancers like Case Keenum and Marcus Mariota.

Order from non-QB business

Without a doubt, the bears must also have a free hand to shop on the narrow and offensive line. But the former apparently lacks clear room for improvement outside of Atlanta’s Austin Hooper and Chargers’ Hunter Henry – both have elaborate contracts should they not be marked – and the latter lack solid guards and sparse tackles to load the draft.

Another unknown: whether a second out-of-season surgery will finally fix what hurts Trey Burton, whose second four-year, $ 32 million contract was a total washout. The bears certainly need a “Y” ending because the Adam Shaheen project is officially a complete failure. But what about the all-important “U” role that Burton competently cast in 2018 before melting in his place?

Jesper Horsted promised in the “U” as a naughty newcomer, which the bears converted from the recipient, the position in which he had broken many school records in Princeton. Similarly, the bears have a potential “Y” weapon in Dax Raymond, a college freelance colleague, and a high-flyer in J.P. Holtz, who did some neat things out of a series of alignments.

Unfortunately, the time for promise and potential for Pace’s Bears has passed, making Tight End a strong candidate for the # 1 priority in the free agency, where Hooper could possibly be Pace’s biggest prize. It’s worth noting that if the bears do without Shaheen and Ben Braunecker, the bears can potentially save more than $ 2.5 million against the cap.

Pace had already invested in the blockers Cody Whitehair and James Daniels in the second round, as well as in a couple of fascinating glasses on the shelves of Rashaad Coward and Alex Bars and apparently doesn’t want to be too careful. After all, free agents Joe Thuney and Brandon Scherff seem ready to get the OG market going again, where Andrus Peat and Graham Glasgow will have little chance.

It is also possible, if not likely, that Nagy’s decision to replace Harry Hiestand with the new O-Line coach Juan Castillo reflects the bears’ belief that their greatest improvements will come from the beginning.

Nevertheless, we expect at least a second orienteering contract, possibly with a connection to the Bears coaching staff, such as Halapoulivaati Vaitai from Philadelphia, which is characterized by position flexibility and a Super Bowl ring.

The bears have two free O-Lineman agents – Coward, who is limited and bypassed Ted Larsen’s full utility backup after Kyle Long recently went into the injured reserve.

Addition by subtraction?

Honestly, the largest area of ​​intrigue against free agents in defense could involve potential departures and not arrivals. Two starters – ILB Danny Trevathan and S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix – are out of the contract, as are the top reserves Nick Kwiatkoski and Kevin Pierre Louis for the linebacker and Deon Bush for security.

Kwiatkoski is younger and more durable than Trevathan, whom he filled out impressively last season, while Bush Clinton Dix’s ancestry is missing, but stylistically perhaps better suited to the recently expanded pro bowler Eddie Jackson. Although the bears do not bundle up with the design of capital, they are devalued positions where keen evaluators can find newbies – especially in connection with Jackson and Roquan Smith.

Remember, Chicago’s veteran discharge from CB Prince Amukamara saves $ 9 million in spare capacity, and Kevin Toliver may not need to do valuable workplace training over the past two seasons. Similarly, Leonard Floyd’s $ 13.2 million salary could also be cut, and while there isn’t a clear contingent in the squad, the day 2 savings and / or draft pick could be a more disruptive addition to the highest-paid defender the NFL, Khalil Mack.

