Free agent Yoshihisa Hirano hopes to continue his career in majors

OSAKA – Freelance right-hander Yoshihisa Hirano said on Saturday he wanted to continue his career with the majors.

The 35-year-old has no contract. Only a month until spring training for most clubs begins in February. Hirano, who moved from NPB to the Arizona Diamondbacks from Orix Buffaloes before the 2018 season, became a free agent at the end of October after signing his two-year contract.

“Since I was there (to the majors), it has been better for Orix to have played for many years,” Hirano told reporters in Kyoto, where he trained. “I will do my best so that I can stay (in the majors) for a long time.”

He said he had kept fit by running and catching in Kyoto and would travel to the US later this month hoping to start his third season with one of the 30 clubs at the majors.

The Reliever has played 137 games with the Diamondbacks in both seasons. But he struggled in his second season when he was on the list of 10-day injuries in August due to an infection in his right elbow.

“I was in good shape and satisfied with the quality of my pitches,” he said. “My priority is not to get hurt. I want to play as many games as possible with the goal of reaching 60 or 70. “

He started his career with the Buffaloes in 2006. He received the most valuable Middle Reliever Award in 2011 and led the league with 40 saves in 2014 before signing up for an international agency in 2017. It was administered in Arizona by the former Yakult Swallows infielder Torey Lovullo.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Tony La Russa accused of stealing signs