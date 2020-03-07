Free blood tests offered at Avocado Heights in response to Quemetco plant environmental contamination – Los Angeles News

% MINIFYHTMLc1376aad65e0c8bccd7d3cf28a2a874b11%

HEIGHTS AVOCADO (CBSLA) – Senior district health officials, along with other agency employees and volunteers, covered the Avocado Heights neighborhood on Saturday.

The group was going door-to-door providing free information and blood tests to detect lead, arsenic and other chemicals, as district leaders said they are trying to better educate residents about the environmental pollution of the nearby recycling facility . of Quemetco batteries.

“My mother has a rare cancer, which was osteosarcoma cancer,” said Larisa Apodaca, an Avocado Heights resident. “It does not work in the family and is rare in adults.”

Apodaca was one of dozens of residents attending the health fair, which was also organized by the county.

She grew up near the Quemetco plant and said she is worried it may have affected her health and her family.

“I was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia,” he said. “No one knows exactly how it affects you, but that’s the way it is. So we’ll just see if the bullet and everything was what caused it.”

June Chavez said she has lived in the neighborhood for 59 years. His house is two blocks from the floor.

“My niece said she had a birth defect,” Chavez said. “My daughter had cancer, so we’re also really worried about the water.”

This is the second time county leaders gather to talk to residents about the potential impacts of the Quemetco plant.

“There are community concerns about lead and arsenic exposure,” said Hilda Solis, Los Angeles County Supervisor.

Quemetco issued a statement saying they would continue to fund blood-level tests, and also said they had received 198 return tests that showed the lead was not at dangerous levels.