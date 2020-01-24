Free legal assistance offered to people with suspended driving licenses

People who need help to restore their suspended driving licenses can seek free legal help – and possibly even lift the suspension – at the Driver’s License Reinstatement Expo on Saturday at Malcolm X College.

As part of a partnership between the Chicago Bar Association and the Cook County Public Defender, lawyers are on hand to assist anyone who may need a driver’s license.

“That is why we call on lawyers to be here so that they can actually assess the cases and actually tell them how they should be processed and how to proceed,” said Manuel J. Medina, president of the Pilsen Community Council, a partner for the event.

Two Traffic Judges will be present and can make statements about whether someone should reset their driver’s license, Medina said. Medina from the Illinois State Secretary’s office will be there and can help immediately restore a driver’s license for those who qualify, Medina said.

Medina said the main purpose of the event is to help people whose driving license can be suspended because they are missing a lawsuit or because their car fails the state’s emissions test.

David A. Sanders, president of Malcolm X College, said that a suspended driver’s license can often prevent a student from completing certain career programs, such as nursing, because it can come as a background check.

“This allows us to tackle that, clean up their data, get them back on track and help them get where they want to go,” Sanders said.

The event takes place from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Malcolm X College, located at 1900 W. Jackson Boulevard.