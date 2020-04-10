Free resources to play D&D remotely

If you miss this regular Dungeon & Dragons game or if you’re looking for a new remote activity to do with your friends and family during these unusual times, Wizards of the Coast has hired us. The makers of D&D have just launched a new online resource, with plenty of material for both new players and veterans looking to play remotely.

The Wizards are posting a new batch of free (and some pay-what you can) every day (Monday to Friday) with special stuff for younger players. At 5pm with new material reduced.

They have a roundup of free and PWYC tips and tools for gameplay online. It’s a great resource for those of us running our in-person games online, and makes it very easy for those who are just getting started. Seriously, this is a great time to try D&D even if you and your friends have never played it before. You don’t need anything to jump, not even dice!

I just discovered that Siri can roll a D-20. (Or a D4, D6, D8, D10, D20, or D100)

– James Watt (@AklaJams) April 9, 2015

You can find a roundup of those free elements and tips and tricks here.

