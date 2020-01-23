Free White Paper: Anatomy of Work: A Look at How Employees Really Work

As companies increasingly rely on collaboration tools and software platforms (IDC predicts the collaborative application market will grow to $ 26.6 billion by 2030), it is more difficult to keep track of what kind of work employees actually do To run.

A new white paper on Asana’s Anatomy of Work Index tells you how marketers spend their days in the office and how high their overall productivity is. It uses this data, which comes from a pool of 10,000 knowledge workers worldwide and includes roles such as chief marketing officer, brand manager and senior marketing manager, to find out where agencies and brands can improve to become more effective in the 2020s.

One of the key findings is the fact that the majority of global employees (60%) spend most of their time at work. This can include emailing someone about plans or doing practical, non-creative tasks, such as micromanaging others. In comparison, only 40% spend time on skilled work like running a campaign, and this underscores the fact that most workers lose the battle when it comes to finding time to do more thoughtful, deeper work.

Even more worrying is the fact that employees interviewed only spend 27% of their time working on skills. the craft for which they were actually trained and employed. For this reason, it is high time to find a solution. This white paper provides practical tips on how to put together an inspired team that performs its roles much more effectively.

Asana’s Anatomy of Work Index also examines how unbalanced workloads paralyze employees and negatively impact their productivity. The index found that 26% of workers are too busy, which leads to stress and unrest. The goal is to inspire you to find ways to ensure that employees do their 9-to-5 tasks more effectively and don’t waste their time on things that cause job dissatisfaction.

Another fascinating finding the index provides is how many hours a day workers are distracted, and you can compare how British workers are compared to the US, Germany, Australia and even Japan. The fact that knowledge workers waste an average of 1 hour and 4 minutes a day around the world due to distractions or delays shows how much room for improvement there is.

Anatomy of Work examines how to break down the barriers that affect employee productivity and shows how technologies like Asana’s work management tool can be used to create a system that everyone benefits from when it is right and is not used at will.

The world’s most forward-thinking companies know how to use time-saving labor administration software to redesign their workplaces. This future-oriented study will show why it is a must for your employees to take control of workloads and work more thoughtfully to reach the next level.

To access the full report for free, Click on this link or fill out the form below.