Free white paper: How Yext empowers businesses to get Google right

With more than 5.6 billion search queries performed daily by consumers, Google is the world’s best known search engine. The operation of Google Maps, one of the most popular local search and map apps, checks the correctness of the company data on Google can often mean the difference between success or failure, With the introduction of the Google My Business (GMB) API, business owners can now better control how their brand is displayed in the popular search engine, and at the same time manage important information such as opening times, analyzes and directions in real time (via Google Maps).

The new white paper from Yext is a mastery guide from Google that will help you gain a competitive advantage in retail. With tips to maximize local search impact, learn how to claim your business through GMB, use its API effectively, and also work with the cloud search experience platform to optimize how your retail store is presented to consumers online.

As a platform, Yext demystifies the process of using GMB and reduces the complexity of collecting, storing and managing information by providing a user-friendly system that can really take you back in control of Google. With Yext, you can manage the public facts about your company and how they are presented in lists from third-party providers, mobile apps and internal systems by centralizing and structuring this data so that it can also be found by voice assistants and GPS systems.

“Without Yext, we would not have been able to update our business hours on Google. We now have to provide our customer community with transparent and quick updates for their neighborhood businesses,” said Farryn Weiner, VP of Marketing and Brand Strategy at Sweetgreen.

“With the addition of Google to the Knowledge Network, we can enter new communities with all the important location and contact information so that we can connect with the local neighborhood the moment our doors open.”

With the introduction of the GMB API and subsequent improvements, Google continues to make it easy for brands to update the facts about their business in a way that reflects the realities of their business in real time. In this three-part guide, you’ll learn how to seamlessly update these attributes through the Yext platform so your offerings are up to date and consumers find your business for the features that make it stand out.

We now live in a world where companies can improve the customer experience, increase data traffic and increase operational efficiency with just a few clicks. Control how your brand appears on Google and provide the answers customers are looking for about your business.

To access the full report for free, please fill out the form below.