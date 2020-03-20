Freeform Announces ‘Funday Princess Weekend’ For Social Distancing | Freeform

Freeform is inviting viewers to go on an journey although social distancing this weekend!

The community discovered their “Funday Princess Weekend“, which will be a weekend-extensive princess filled programming function.

Starting off Saturday (March 21) at 8am ET/PT, enthusiasts can watch beloved princess classics, as very well as more recent videos, starting up with Oz the Terrific and Powerful.

Other princess videos that will be airing include things like The Princess Diaries 1 and 2, starring Anne Hathaway, as effectively as Pocahontas, Frozen, and The Princess and the Frog!

Click within to see the comprehensive lineup and routine for Funday Princess Weekend…

Saturday, March 21

8:00 a.m. – “Oz the Terrific and Powerful”

11:00 a.m. – “The Princess Diaries”

1:40 p.m. – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

4:20 p.m. – Disney’s “Pocahontas”

6:20 p.m. – Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”

8:25 p.m. – Disney’s “Frozen”

10:55 p.m. – “Matilda”

Sunday, March 22

7:00 a.m. – “Oz the Terrific and Powerful”

10:00 a.m. – “The Princess Diaries”

12:40 p.m. – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

3:20 p.m. – Disney’s “Pocahontas”

5:20 p.m. – Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”

7:25 p.m. – Disney’s “Frozen”

9:55 p.m. – “Matilda”

12:00 a.m. – “Ice Age”

