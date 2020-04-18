Freeform Cancels Social gathering of 5 Reboot Right after A person Year

Freeform Cancels Celebration of Five Reboot Following Just one Time

According to Deadline, Freeform has canceled the Bash of 5 reboot series immediately after a single year, which wrapped its now series finale on March 4.

Relevant: Asian Descent: Freeform Building New Comedy Sequence From Fresh Off the Boat Workforce

The new iteration of Get together of 5 is a contemporary twist on the initial collection, which instructed the story of an orphaned team of siblings. The new 1-hour drama follows the 5 Acosta kids as they navigate every day lifestyle struggles to survive as a family device after their parents are abruptly deported to Mexico. The sequence stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina.

Unique series creators Christopher Keyser and Amy Lippman wrote the pilot with newcomer Michal Zebede. Rodrigo Garcia (The Affair) is set to direct. Keyser and Lippman will also serve as government producers. Michael Zebede serves as co-government producer and author.

Linked: Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Cancelled Following Two Seasons at Freeform



The original Celebration of Five aired on FOX for six seasons from September 12, 1994 to May well 3, 2000. The collection starred Scott Wolf as Bailey, Matthew Fox as Charlie, Neve Campbell as Julia, and Lacey Chabert as Claudia Salinger.