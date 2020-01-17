Freeform renews “Good Trouble” and “grow-ish”, resumes new series “Last Summer” | free form, Good Trouble, adult, last summer

Free form has just announced that two of its programs will have another season!

Maia Mitchell and Cierra ramirez‘S The Fosters spinoff Good boredom will come back for a third season.

Yara ShahidiThe black fallout adult will also return for the show’s fourth season, which will follow its final academic year. Season three JUST was broadcast on the network.

In addition to the renewals, Freeform commissioned a new Last Summer to series show.

Last summer is an unconventional thriller set over three summers – 93, 94 and 95 in a small town in Texas where a beautiful and popular teenage girl, Kate, disappears and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette, goes from being a sweet and awkward outlier for the city’s most popular girl and, in 95, the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from the POV of one of the two main girls (Jeanette and Kate), which will keep viewers’ loyalty constantly changing as more information is revealed.

The series, of the executive producer Jessica Biel, stars Chiara Aurelia, Mika Abdalla, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake lee, Nathaniel Ashton, and Brooklyn Sudano.

