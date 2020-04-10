Freelancers and independent contractors can now apply for an SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan. What you need to know

So far, the deployment of the Small Business Administration paycheck protection program has been messy at best. Banks are already flooded with applications from small businesses [which were able to start applying for loans on April 3] and are already struggling with the volume of applications and their liquidity. However, on April 10, a new set of applicants will be available: independent contractors and self-employed.

“The process was awkward for both sides,” said Stephanie O’Rourk, partner and member of the SBA task force at accounting and consulting firm CohnReznick, during the development of the PPP loan. “There isn’t a huge amount of guidance [for independent contractors], but I think they can help customers with the guidance that is currently being provided [by banks].”

Self-employed individuals and independent contractors cover everything from accountants to artists and electricians. SBA’s PPP loan borrower application is the same for small businesses [including self-employed individuals and independent contractors whose application was delayed until April 10].

People like Rafael Espinal, Executive Director of the Freelancer Union, are asking freelancers to apply on Friday.

“This is a first-come, first-served loan and will potentially be granted if used to pay or pay up to eight weeks of rent,” Espinal told CNBC on Friday. “I think there is as much confusion. For example, the major lender only supports freelancers and small businesses that already have a business check account. It only has a personal checking account I leave lots of freelancers, and I encourage people to look for lenders ready to accept new customers. They exist. “

One such lender that accepts new customers is the Philadelphia-based Republic Bank, which covers the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York regions. Vernon Hill told Fortune that the bank had already received a “huge amount” of PPP loan applications and was accepting applications for independent contractors and self-employment as of Friday.

Which independent contractors and self-employed are eligible for the loan?

Self-employed individuals and independent contractors can apply for a PPP loan if they were operating on February 15, 2020.

The guidelines for this group have been the same as for SMEs so far. They can borrow up to 2.5 times the average monthly salary of the previous year, but the salary is capped at $ 100,000 per employee [loans are fixed and have a two-year maturity interest rate is 1% and 1,000 per business Up to $ 10,000]. According to the SBA’s final interim rules, the “payroll cost” for self-employed or independent contractors includes “net income from wages, commissions, income, or self-employed or similar compensation”. As long as the borrower meets certain conditions, the loan is allowed [it basically turns into a grant].

At the time of this writing, the SBA had not yet released separate forms for self-employed and independent contractors of PPP loans.

What should self-employed and independent contractors include in their applications?

The SBA program was designed for small businesses to keep their employees on salary during the difficult crisis of coronavirus. Much of the information needed to extend these loans can be found on your paysheet.

“Salary information is the basis of the loan, and people in this group usually don’t have the usual corporate type of data they expect from a company,” said Hill, a Republic Bank, independent contractor and self-employed. Talking.

However, the Republic Bank has already accepted independent contractors and self-employed personal applications on Friday. As stated in the SBA rules, “salary information must be submitted in any format,” Hill says.

Applicants for self-employed independent contractors must follow the guidelines for filing from the SBA and the Ministry of Finance. For this group, the types of documents required to establish eligibility include payroll records, payroll tax returns, Form 1099-MISC, or income and expenditure from sole proprietorships .

The SBA states that borrowers who do not have this traditional document, such as 1099 or payroll records, will only need to submit “ other supporting documents, such as bank records sufficient to demonstrate qualifying payroll. ” It is good.

In addition to the application on the bank’s site, the Bank of the Republic also states that this group will have a backup document, such as Schedule 1, C, and SE for the 2019 tax return, as well as a schedule SE 1040 [for individuals whose salary exceeds $ 100,000]. Of the information requested by the SBA] points out that you need to provide as part of].

Application Advice

Alongside the freelancer union Espinal, Oruk and Hill encourage freelancers to apply as soon as possible, as loans are offered on a first come, first served basis.

O’Rourk recommends that you collect as much information as possible beforehand to make sure your application is ready. She also encourages applicants to “consult with an accountant and provide guidance.”

Hill and O’Rourke both recommend consulting a bank. Hills: “If you have a problem, please call us and the bank. We will explain the problem.”

More must-read financial reports from Fortune:

—Three strategies SME owners are using to get SBA-inspired loans faster

—When will your SBA loan be approved? Why the process is moving so slowly

—University-educated investors are likely to fall into coronavirus scams

—Corporate credit markets after Fed help do active business

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

. [TagsToTranslate] independent contractor