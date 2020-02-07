Freelancers dominated the record increase in new companies last year

A record of 207,000 new companies was founded in the Netherlands last year and 115,000 folded, also a record, the national statistics office CBS announced on Friday.

At present, 1.85 million companies are registered with the Chamber of Commerce (KvK), of which two thirds are one-man companies, said the CBS. Three quarters of the new companies registered with KvK last year were self-employed.

Most of the growth was in business services (40,000 new companies), followed by trade and construction services. Half of the 28,000 new trading companies were online retailers – four times the value of 2018.

The majority of the growth in business service providers was accounted for by holdings and management consultancies. Designers, photographers and translators were also significantly involved.

The number of people registered as self-employed mail carriers or as call center employees fell, and one of nine registered web shops also closed, the CBS said.

