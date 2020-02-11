Freeman EMEA appointed as design and event partner for Algeria at the Dubai 2020 World’s Fair

Freeman EMEA Agency Service has been appointed as the official partner for creative and strategic events as Prime Minister of Algeria. This partnership will support the Prime Minister’s office in all strategic, creative, design and brand experience-oriented measures prior to the 2020 World Exhibition.

The World’s Fair is a prestigious event that has historically spawned creative innovations and inspired cultural assets such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Crystal Palace in London. The large international exhibition, which was founded in the middle of the 19th century and was formerly known as the World’s Fair, shows temporary and semi-permanent exhibitions and experiences that celebrate the achievements of nations around the world.

Carley Faircloth, managing director of the Freeman EMEA services agency, said: “Live experience and productive design are our passion and we could not be honored by this appointment. We have worked for a number alongside the Algerian Prime Minister’s office For months now, to reinforce our unique understanding of Algerian culture, which is reflected in our design, and to secure this project at the Dubai Expo 2020 with our design and construction consortium. ”

The agency has already started working with the Prime Minister’s office to curate an unforgettable and impressive experience and to ensure that its first independent, self-made pavilion is the most successful to date.

