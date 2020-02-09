Freeview TV signal down across London as Storm Ciara arrives in the city

Since it’s a very cold and wet Sunday and Storm Ciara is raging in London, we probably all opt to spend the day indoors.

Although some households are not even able to watch their favorite programs on television.

People throughout the capital, as well as in Essex, Brighton and Cambridgeshire have reported problems and breakdowns with the TV Freeview signal.

Read more

Related Articles

The Down Detector website displays the Freeview Outage Map (above), where people can report any issues.

A map clearly shows that the majority of the south-east of England is covered in red and orange, showing that many households are struggling to get the signal.

People throughout the capital, as well as in Essex, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire have reported problems and breakdowns with their TV Freeview signal.

It is not yet known how long the problems with Freeview TV will last, or why they are caused, with the official Freeview site which has not yet provided customers with a full service update.

.