freight-educate-carrying-crude-oil-derails-in-east-chicago

A freight prepare carrying crude oil derailed Wednesday in East Chicago, Indiana.

The practice derailed about 5: 20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue, East Chicago law enforcement reported.

About 8 tankers made up of crude oil arrived off the tracks, police explained. Hazmat crews were termed to the scene.

No injuries ended up noted, police mentioned.

Euclid Avenue is closed concerning 144th Street and Chicago Avenue, and police are inquiring motorists to stay away from the spot.