Freikummer: Despite record lazy stripes, the offensive of the tigers is not there when they need it most National sport

Missouri men’s basketball left the Mizzou Arena on Tuesday more than pleased with its name, which was anchored in the NCAA record book for the time being.

The tiger series with 54 consecutive free throws that have been played in the last two games against Alabama and Texas A&M is the longest series in Division I history, surpassing the previous 50 mark that Chris Paul led Wake Forest team from 2004 has set -05.

But that wasn’t what Missouri thought about after the game. There is a hole to climb out of and that is a top priority.

Missouri’s 66-64 loss to the Aggies was extremely brutal in that the Tigers had a half-time lead, lost, lost nine points, and hailed a baseball pass two minutes from time that was a Bonkers win ,

The free-throw series of tigers was also the only constant they can currently find on their offensive. According to KenPom, Missouri is at the top of the SEC (81%), but holds 11th place in offensive efficiency, 11th place in the effective field target rate (45.1%) and 13th place in the two-point field target rate (42.3%). ).

The foul streak is eternalized until it is broken again. The games that spanned this time are unforgettable. Marking his place in NCAA history for Missouri is bittersweet for lack of a better expression.

“I don’t even think most of us know we set a record,” said Missouri security guard Dru Smith. “It’s just tough. We all focus on the game, whether we win or not, and we have to get back on the right track.”

The tigers had an identity problem on the offensive all season and apparently had no contact to rely on when they needed a big shot or a quick spark. But this gaping breach in his attack was only exacerbated in the SEC game.

Against Alabama last Saturday, when the team shot a 31-for-31 SEC record from the free-throw line, a Crimson Tide that rained 3-pointers (13 made) was still stopping the game because of the Tiger’s outstanding character to make blowout foul shooting. At the same time, Missouri missed 16 of his last 19 shots and suffered a drought when a number of buckets were needed.

The Texas A&M game became a similar story. Missouri opted for the deep ball strategy and shot a season high of 35 3-pointers compared to only 15 2-pointers. The Aggies notes were almost the opposite: 31 2-pointers and 17 3-pointers.

Since Missouri is now shooting 30.7% of 3 points for the season, which will be ranked 279 nationwide from Tuesday evening, Tiger coach Cuonzo Martin was asked after the game whether he had the feeling that MU was there at the time of the season with 3 points “catch up” must offer. Martin replied that it was easier said than done.

“What you do is what you do,” said Martin. “Now suddenly you can’t ask someone who isn’t a great driver to become a great driver and I think the boys are playing with their strengths. You see people at the NBA level who catch and shoot. He’s not a huge one Ball handler and attack the rim overnight. You have to do what you do. “

The level of difficulty for Missouri’s season is not getting any easier. Immediately after Tuesday’s defeat, the Tigers will face West Virginia No. 14, which competed against Texas 97-59 in Morgantown, West Virginia as part of the Big 12 / SEC Challenge on Monday.

The mountaineers consider opponents to be the second lowest effective field target (41.1%) and the 3-point percentage (25.6%) in the nation. Add that WVU’s top goalscorers are strikers Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver – an area Missouri struggles with in his 1-5 start at the SEC – and things could get ugly if adjustments aren’t made ,

However, the aftermath of the Missouri players expressed that they still believe in the system that Martin and his team implement. It remains to be seen whether this will ultimately lead to some urgently needed victories for the tigers.

“We just have to stay focused,” said security guard Mark Smith. “I feel like we get better with every game and we learn. At some point I have the feeling that we will hit a hot streak and keep it moving.”