French authorities deal with the protest on the outskirts of Paris during the coronavirus blockade

French police will not avoid imposing a coronavirus blockade on the outskirts of Paris where riots have erupted over the past four nights, said the interior minister, as a motorcyclist whose meeting with officers sparked riots that called for calm.

The severe restrictions on public movement ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to address the epidemic have exacerbated the profound social tensions in poor and low-income neighborhoods surrounding the capital.

The violence erupted for the first time on Saturday after the knight rushed into the open door of an unmarked police car and asked for leg surgery. Some local residents said that the agents deliberately opened the door on his street and the police claimed that an investigation was underway.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said those who contravened the blockade put themselves at risk and promised to punish those who attacked the police.

“We will ensure that the blockade is respected everywhere,” Castaner said at the Senate hearing Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, crowds of young people in Villeneuve-La-Garenne, north of the capital, set fire to the cars and launched fireworks at the riot police, they showed social media footage. Officers swarmed into a residential complex as rubbish from overturned bins burned around them, according to a Reuters witness.

“They are just people who want to defend themselves,” shouted a veiled woman to the police from a balcony. “Nobody is listening to us.”

In Nanterre, further west, the streets were strewn with the charred remains of burning cars. The unrest also erupted in the Clichy district, just north of the Paris city border.

From his hospital bed, the motorcyclist asked for calm.

“Go home and calm down. Justice will be served,” he said in a video broadcast Wednesday by the French media.

The suburbs feel the weight of the blockade

The outbreak hit the suburbs of the capital hard, with the combination of cramped social housing, workers with frontline jobs and a restless young generation that turned them into hotspots.

France had documented about 21,000 coronavirus deaths and about 117,000 confirmed cases as of Tuesday evening.

The head of the largest police union, the SGP Unite, told Reuters on Tuesday that the suburbs of skyscrapers could “explode”, making parallels between this week’s unrest and the succession of riots 15 years ago that lasted three weeks. .

A burnt room is pictured on Wednesday in a school in Gennevilliers, outside Paris. The French interior minister said that those who disobey the police during the blockade will face puinshnent. (Christophe Ena / The Associated Press)

A second police union, Alliance, accused the government of trying to “buy some social peace” by failing to act against the minority who stirred up riots and attacked officers.

“The police will not be fodder for state cannons,” he wrote in a letter made public late Tuesday.

The interior ministry previously said that some of the unrest was linked to drug gangs, whose activities had blocked the blockade.