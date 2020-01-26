French car maker plans to evacuate workers from China in the event of an outbreak

PARIS (AP) – France and a major automaker said on Saturday they plan to leave a blocked Chinese city where a deadly new virus has broken out and has spread worldwide.

French automaker PSA Group has announced it will evacuate its employees and their families from Wuhan in central China, quarantine them in another Chinese city, and then bring them back to France.

The State Department said French officials would examine “possible options” for any nationals who could leave if they so wished.

A day comes after France has announced that three cases of the new virus will be treated in two French hospitals – the first to be confirmed in Europe. All patients are Chinese who have recently returned from China and are doing well, officials said.

A leading infectious disease specialist who treats two of the patients said the disease was less serious than comparable outbreaks in the past, like SARS, and the likelihood of a European epidemic was now low.

The respiratory virus has spread from Wuhan to a handful of other countries. Wuhan is subject to strict rules to isolate the city of 11 million people. The virus infected over 1,200 people and killed at least 41 people. The vast majority of infections and all deaths occurred in mainland China.

The virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses and causes colds and flu-like symptoms. It can worsen pneumonia, which can be fatal.

The PSA Group did not state how many employees would take part in an evacuation. In a series of tweets, the automaker said that transportation, housing, and other organizational considerations are being worked out. PSA, which sells its Peugeot and Citroen cars in China, has a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Corp. in Wuhan.

PSA said it worked closely with the Chinese authorities and the French consulate. PSA’s plans were not mentioned in the statement by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The automaker didn’t say how long the quarantine time would last. However, French medical experts have indicated that the incubation period for the virus appears to be 14 days.

PSA also said it works with Chinese partner DFM and the authorities to look after Chinese employees. No further details were given.

The French authorities warned of panic at home, but were concerned about the citizens of Wuhan and those arriving in France who offer direct flights to China.

As of Sunday, teams of doctors will be at French airports, particularly Paris, Charles de Gaulle, to help passengers from Chinese cities with questions or medical needs, French health chief Jerome Salomon said.

Dr. Yazdan Yazdanpaneh said the two patients at Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris were a couple from Wuhan.

The 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman came to France without symptoms on January 18, but developed them soon after, the doctor said. They were taken to Bichat Friday and tested positive for the virus, Yazdanpaneh said.

The two spend the night in separate, specially equipped rooms, into which air penetrates, but which cannot escape to prevent transmission. They are fine, but Yazdanpaneh could not speculate when they could be released. How the virus can be transmitted remains unclear.

Yazdanpaneh, a leading French expert who heads the Bichat Infectious Diseases Department, said that cases imported from China were “not a surprise” and that France had prepared for this, including by developing a test that provides quick results for suspected cases ,

On the other hand, he said, the likelihood of an “epidemic in France or in Europe is weak, extremely weak”.

“This disease is much less serious – and we don’t say it on the basis of two patients, but when we talk to our international colleagues – than SARS, for example,” said Yazdanpaneh, referring to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2002 by hundreds of people killed.

The mortality rate for the virus identified last month is estimated to be less than 5%, while it was twice as high for SARS, he said.

The “virulence and dangerousness” of the new coronavirus strand “is assessed based on the number of deaths and the number of infections,” said Jerome Salomon, France’s health chief. “The number of deaths is increasing, but more slowly than the number of cases.”

He added that authorities believe that “there are many more cases than confirmed, which automatically lowers the mortality rate.”

But Salomon emphasized a number of unknowns, including the source.

“We still need data,” he said.