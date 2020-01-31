French Citizen Evacuated from China Hospitalized with Coronavirus Symptoms | world

French citizens arrive at the property where they are quarantined as a preventive measure before the coronavirus outbreak in China after their evacuation from the Wuhan region of Carry le Rouet on January 31, 2020. – Reuters pic

ISTRES, January 31 – A French citizen who was evacuated by plane from Wuhan, China, along with 179 others, was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms today, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.

When he landed on a military base near the southern port city of Marseille, “the person was taken straight to the Timone hospital and is apparently being tested,” said the minister, who met the passengers on arrival.

The plane was the first to be sent by France to evacuate French nationals from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel outbreak of the coronavirus.

The remaining passengers were taken to a seaside holiday camp, where they were quarantined for two weeks.

When announcing the flight on Wednesday, Buzyn announced that he would be reserved for people who showed “no symptoms” of the virus, which killed 213 people and infected nearly 10,000 in mainland China, and urged the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency ,

She had said, “If people have symptoms or are sick … they will be returned on certain medical flights.”

Three AFP journalists were on board the 12-hour flight that landed shortly after noon.

The evacuees were given surgical face masks throughout the flight, which they changed regularly after disinfecting their hands.

The passengers, who were accompanied by a medical team, applauded when they touched down in France.

Yesterday, the authorities confirmed a sixth case of the new corona virus in France, a doctor infected by a person who had come from China.

The person later returned to China and was confirmed to be sick with the virus. – AFP