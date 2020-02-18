[french-finance-minister-warns-renault-in-opposition-to-occupation-cuts,-factory-closures]



FILE Picture: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reacts following his New Yr address to France’s economic officials and the media at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, January seven, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

February 18, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Renault on Tuesday against shutting factories in France and chopping employment there right after the carmaker declared “no taboos” charge cuts previous week.

Renault documented on Friday its 1st reduction in a decade which activated a commitment to reduce prices by 2 billion euros ($2.two billion) around the subsequent a few many years, in a approach that could also hit crops in France, its interim main claimed.

“The point out will play its function as shareholder in Renault to make absolutely sure that the selections which will be created will not go from work and factories in France,” Le Maire told journalists in Brussels, introducing the government would chat with the carmaker and continue to be “very vigilant” on its expense cuts technique.

He said he experienced discussed Renault’s industrial plan on Sunday in a telephone contact with Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard.

That “dialogue” will proceed, Le Maire additional, acknowledging Renault’s demands to adapt to confront new problems. But he mentioned adjustments really should acquire into account the extensive-expression passions of Renault in France.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio Modifying by Edmund Blair and David Evans)