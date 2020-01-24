French health authorities confirm three cases of Wuhan coronavirus, the first in Europe

Three cases of Wuhan coronavirus have been identified in France, the Ministry of Health said on Friday. They are the first European cases of the newly discovered virus, officials said.

A patient is a 48-year-old man from the southwestern city of Bordeaux, Health Minister Agnès Buzyn told reporters.

Buzyn said the man traveled to China and visited Wuhan before returning to France on January 22nd. A day later, he went to a medical exam and has been isolated since then.

“He’s isolated and he’s fine,” said Buzyn.

Two more patients were hospitalized in Paris, according to the ministry.

“It could be because we set up the tests in a very short time so that we could identify them,” the minister told reporters. “It’s about containing the fire as quickly as possible. Therefore, we need to know the patient’s history, find the people with whom the patient has had contact, meet them, speak to them, and give them the instructions to stay at home first and avoid any contact. “

The virus, first discovered in Wuhan City in December, has spread to all provinces in China, with the exception of the remote autonomous regions of Qinghai and Tibet. The number of infections rose to over 1,000 worldwide.

By Friday, the virus had killed at least 41 people in mainland China.

The virus has started to spread all over the world. Two cases have been identified in the United States, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The patients, a woman in her sixties and a man in her thirties, traveled to Wuhan and recently returned to the United States.

Cases of the virus have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and Vietnam.