[french-montana-+-rick-ross-manager-up-w/-draymond-green-at-deontay-wilder/tyson-fury-encounter-off:-“vegas-fight-night”]

New York rapper French Montana and Rick Ross did not continue to be cooped up Saturday night. The hip-hop pair went into dapper method and joined up to capture the jaw-dropping Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury combat in Las Vegas.

Big Details: On Sunday, French strike up Instagram to share an epic look at himself chilling with Yung Renzel and the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green.

Substantial-Crucial Specifics: About the previous couple hours, different hip-hop artists including 50 Cent and rap supervisor Wack 100 have reacted to the Wilder/Fury results.

Wait around, There’s Far more: Immediately after mounted anticipation, Fury eventually received the bout versus the prized fighter.

Prior to You Go: Immediately after the shocking punches, Fury now continues to be undefeated in the boxing earth.