French Open postponed due to the fact of coronavirus

NEW YORK – The French Open was postponed for about four months since of the coronavirus pandemic, shifting from May possibly to September and juggling the tennis calendar.

The French tennis federation explained Tuesday it will hold its 15-working day clay-courtroom party at Roland Garros in Paris from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, as a substitute of Could 24 to June 7, “to ensure the well being and protection of everyone involved in organizing the tournament.”

In the assertion saying the go, federation President Bernard Giudicelli described it as “a difficult nonetheless brave decision in this unprecedented situation.” Later, in a conference phone with reporters, Giudicelli acknowledged the other Grand Slam tournaments and the men’s and women’s specialist tours ended up informed of the adjust — but not consulted.

“It’s unthinkable for us to take away Roland Garros from the calendar. The only thing we had in head is the passions of the tournament, of the gamers,” Giudicelli stated. “We appeared at the fortnight that was the very least harming for the other (tournaments).”

The French Open’s new dates area it proper following the tough-court U.S. Open up, which presently is scheduled to be held in New York from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Having just one particular week involving two significant championships, played on various surfaces, would be unusually small.

The U.S. Tennis Affiliation claimed afterwards Tuesday it is thinking of “the possibility” of postponing the U.S. Open up mainly because of the outbreak.

In a not-so-veiled jab at the French federation, the USTA issued a assertion indicating that if there were a improve in timing, “we realize that this kind of a conclusion really should not be built unilaterally.”

The USTA included that it would only shift its important championship “in comprehensive consultation” with many others, including Grand Slam organizers, the WTA and ATP tours and the International Tennis Federation.

The new timeline for the French Open up also conflicts with numerous difficult-court tournaments now slated for individuals two months, as properly as the Laver Cup exhibition event in Boston.

“This is madness,” tweeted Canadian pro Vasek Pospisil. “Major announcement by Roland Garros transforming the dates to a person week right after the US Open. No communication with the gamers or the ATP.. we have ZERO say in this activity. It’s time. #UniteThePlayers”

Laver Cup organizers mentioned they have been taken by surprise, and famous their celebration was already sold out.

“It raises many issues. At this time, we want our enthusiasts, sponsors, broadcasters, team, volunteers, gamers and the fantastic metropolis of Boston to know that we intend to hold Laver Cup 2020 as currently scheduled,” the organizers explained in a statement.

This is the initial instance of a Grand Slam tournament getting affected by the virus that has unfold about the earth. The future main tennis championship on the calendar is Wimbledon, which is to commence in late June in England.

Soon after the French Open’s postponement was introduced, Richard Lewis, the chief government of the All England Club, which operates Wimbledon, explained his team was continuing to system for that event “at this time.”

He additional: “It remains a continually evolving condition and we will act responsibly, in the ideal interests of broader culture.”

Many tournaments in March and April previously experienced been referred to as off by the men’s and women’s tours as a consequence of COVID-19.

For most people today, the new coronavirus leads to only delicate or average signs or symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, specially older older people and people today with current overall health difficulties, it can induce additional intense illness, which include pneumonia.

The huge majority of persons recover. In accordance to the Globe Overall health Organization, individuals with delicate health issues get better in about two weeks, when those with extra serious illness may perhaps acquire a few to six weeks to get better.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that for at least 15 times, men and women in that region would only be authorized to leave their homes for required pursuits these types of as procuring for food stuff or going to get the job done. He also banned gatherings of households and buddies.

The French Open at first commenced in 1891 as the French Championships and has authorized overseas entrants considering that 1925. The only yrs in its history the tournament was not contested ended up from 1915-19 mainly because of Entire world War I and from 1940-45 since of Earth War II.

The finish of this year’s match was meant to symbolize the cutoff for ATP and WTA position details that would assistance establish which gamers had been qualified to contend in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics starting up in late July.

The French federation claimed people today who now ordered tickets for the French Open can ask for either refunds or exchanges.

Among the storylines expected for this edition of Roland Garros: Will Rafael Nadal be able to add a 13th title in Paris to his now report-setting selection there? Might Serena Williams make one more operate at profitable a 24th Grand Slam trophy? And, now that the dates have altered, could Roger Federer conclude up taking part? He was likely to pass up the match in Might mainly because he just lately had knee surgical treatment.