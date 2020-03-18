French Open up pushed back again until finally September because of to coronavirus outbreak but now usually takes spot just a 7 days soon after US Open up

The French Open is the most current sporting celebration to be postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The clay courtroom Grand Slam was owing to start out on Could 26 but organisers have made the decision to force it back by 4 months.

Rafael Nadal received the French Open in 2019

Roland Garros will now run from September 20 to October 4 – just a week right after the summary of the US Open.

A statement from the organisers examine: “The latest confinement measures have created it unachievable for us to proceed with the dates initially prepared.

“The full entire world is affected by the public health crisis linked with Covid-19. In get to be certain the health and basic safety of absolutely everyone concerned in organising the event, the French Tennis Federation has created the selection to hold the 2020 version of Roland Garros from 20th September to 4th October 2020.

“Though no one is capable to forecast what the problem will be on 18th Might, the present-day confinement actions have made it extremely hard for us to continue on with our preparations and, as a end result, we are unable to keep the tournament on the dates originally prepared.

Ashleigh Barty won the women singles closing at the French Open

“In get to act responsibly and defend the well being of its personnel, service companies and suppliers through the organisations interval, the FFT has selected the only option that will let them to retain the 2020 version of the match while signing up for the fight towards Covid-19.

“At this crucial interval in its background, and given that the development of the stadium modernisation usually means the match can be held at this time, the FFT was keen to retain the 2020 tournament. As a result, this year’s Roland-Garros will be held from 20th September to 4th October.

“This choice was made in the interest of the two the community of expert tennis gamers, whose 2020 period has currently been compromised, and of the a lot of fans of tennis and Roland-Garros.”

It will also signify a fast turnaround from the US Open in New York, which concludes on September 13 and looks not likely any clay-courtroom heat-up situations could be scheduled in between the two.

Wimbledon is nonetheless established to go in advance later this yr but organisers are mentioned to be checking the predicament. The event is set to run from June 29 to July 12.