French police forbid private jets to violate locking rules

On Saturday, French police arrested a group of ten hijackers who arrived in Cotete d’Azur of France on a private plane despite a travel ban.

Since March 17, the French government has banned any major travel plans in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Only those with an international travel document that guarantees that travel is important can enter France.

A border police spokesman told Agence France-Press, “They were going on vacation in Cannes and three helicopters were waiting on the plane,” “We informed them they were not allowed to enter the national area. nor did they leave four hours later. “

The Lagos-based plane, designed by a Croatian-born businessman, arrives at London’s Marseille-Provence airport at 2pm on April 4, according to French radio station BFMTV. local police. , The group, which consists of seven men aged 40-50 and three women aged 24 to 27, intends to get a private helicopter to Cannes, where an expensive condo is waiting for them.

Authorities at the airport contacted the airport manager who took a break, along with the helicopter pilot, and dispatched them home, BFMTV reported.

Currently, there are fewer flights on the market but authorities are keeping an eye on their own flights, especially as wealthy vacationers plan to go to their second homes for the Easter holidays.

