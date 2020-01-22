Fresh Anthony Joshua conversations with Deontay Wilder are simply FAKE NEWS

Phil Jay 01/22/2020

Reports Anthony Joshua is involved in new talks with heavyweight rival Deontay Wilder.

Joshua spoke to Sky Sports earlier this week to explain his intention to contact Wilder BEFORE meeting Tyson Fury on February 22.

The united champion is confident that Wilder will break a contractual agreement with Fury for a third fight later this year.

“We had a meeting to potentially make an offer to freeze (fight) poachers before they even fought. And before I have my next fight, ”he told Sky Sports News.

“Everyone wants Wilder to win because (against me) is what everyone wants to see. Wilder has a great right hand. I have a great left hand. It’s a great boxing match

“We had a meeting about it. It has great potential. I heard there was a third fight at the end of the year. But we have to throw a curve ball into it.

“Something that draws Wilders attention when he wins so he thinks,” Even if I have a rematch clause, I’ll see how I can manipulate my contract, get out, and fight for the undisputed championship. “

Some took this statement when Joshua was talking to Wilder when it just didn’t happen. WBN has confirmed that no contact has been made and would not be welcome.

Wilder will fight Fury next month and Fury again later in the year. This assumes that the loser takes into account the clause in the official documents between the two sides.

“I don’t know what Anthony Joshua is talking about,” said Wilders co-manager Shelly Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News, “We are not interested in any offer.

“Deontays and our focus is on Tyson Fury. At the moment we are not focusing on anything else.”

100%

Once again Joshua tries to get involved with a blockbuster that has never been on the plan.

Much like 2018, when conversations intensified in the summer, Joshua and his team try to destroy the real story.

That is the fact that Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev and possibly Dillian Whyte in 2020. The Londoner was one hundred percent out of the wild or fury frame by at least 2021, something his representatives are well aware of.

However, it seems common to talk to the press about a conflict that is not far off the map. It follows Joshua’s promise to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. for the third time. This will not happen shortly.

A battle with Oleksandr Usyk is unlikely this year either.

