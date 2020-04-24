Fresh signs of stimulating spend fail to lift global markets

This is the web version of the Bulletin, a BS-less daily newsletter on the Fortune market. Sign up to receive it in our inbox.

Good morning and Happy Friday. Stock and oil are down. After riding the roller coaster yesterday, the market is about to finish the week with a down note.

Let’s see what drives those markets.

Market update

Asia

Asian index is in the red and falling Shanghai Go down the road

Go down the road The big focus is obviously the failed trial Gilead ScienceOf lemdecibir, a promising drug candidate to fight COVID-19. Gilead shares fell 9% yesterday. It weakened the US market rebound yesterday and is squeezing Asian stocks today.

Europe

Europe I was throbbing. Benchmark STOXX Europe 600 Index Initial trades were down 1.5%, eliminating yesterday’s gains.

I was throbbing. Benchmark Initial trades were down 1.5%, eliminating yesterday’s gains. of ECB Christine Lagarde yesterday GDP Can be reduced as much as possible 15% This year unless the member states are ready for the saying Bazooka.

Christine Lagarde yesterday Can be reduced as much as possible This year unless the member states are ready for the saying Bazooka. In the queue, EU The top pols are 54 billion euro [ $ 580 billion Despite the plans to support the hardest hit business and economy, the split between the debt-rich South and its rich northern partner is vast.

The top pols are 54 billion euro [ Despite the plans to support the hardest hit business and economy, the split between the debt-rich South and its rich northern partner is vast. Lufthansa Stocks almost sunk Four% Europe’s largest airline Cache crunch State assistance is needed.

Us.

of Dow , S & P 500 And NASDAQ Sinking into the afternoon trade over the Gilead bomb, only Dow closed in the positive territory. This morning all three will open low.

, And Sinking into the afternoon trade over the Gilead bomb, only Dow closed in the positive territory. This morning all three will open low. President Trump I promise to sign the Coronavirus Assistance Bill that passed the House of Representatives today at noon. It is the fourth such rescue package. The aid quartet is almost total $ 3 trillion , Or 15% of GDP .

I promise to sign the Coronavirus Assistance Bill that passed the House of Representatives today at noon. It is the fourth such rescue package. The aid quartet is almost total , Or . This latest measure is aimed at giving many needed remedies American SMEs The person who shut down in round one. Fortune ’s Anne Sraders layout What you need to know This time.

The person who shut down in round one. Fortune ’s Anne Sraders layout This time. The NFL draft started last night. Today, online sports betting operators DraftkingsStart trading as Public company. The NASDAQ listing is traded under the DKNG symbol.

Other place

gold It’s up

It’s up As well Dollar .

. crude oil As I type Brent Futures are below $ 25 / gallon.

With numbers

0.88. If you live in Michigan, Gasoline price We are currently spending money at several gas stations in the state. The national price is a little high $ 1.79-At this point. “We expect prices to continue to decline,” said the car club AAA. Pump price collapse continues to be historical Crude oil price crash Earlier this week. Cheap gas is usually a boom for consumers, but the turmoil in the oil market has hit the negative oil on Monday, pointing to a huge ripple effect on the global economy as a whole. This will be a shock to emerging oil-dependent markets From Angola to Venezuela, And probably become a big political issue Country of flacking.

26.5 million. This is the number of US workers who applied for unemployment benefits in the last five weeks. Yesterday’s tally 4.4 million The unemployment allegations filed have improved over the past few weeks, but more or less In line with economist estimates. The market scraped the data as a success in flattening the curve. But we are still staring at reality Unemployment rate 20.6%, My colleague Lance Lambert calculates.

76.76. After two consecutive weeks of increase, S & P 500 Dropped nearly 76.76 points, or 2.7%, The last 4 trading sessions. In the week when oil plunged to historic depths, the economy lost an additional 4.4 million jobs and corporate earnings were deteriorating and deteriorating, which is not bad performance. But the bull is not happy.

