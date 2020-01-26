Freshman Warnock brings 19 Iowa women to victory

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Freshman McKenna Warnock scored 15 of her 22 best career points in the fourth quarter when No. 19 Iowa opened a close game and defeated Michigan State 74-57 on Sunday for the eighth consecutive win.

Warnock came off the bench and shot 8 out of 11 to exceed her previous high of 14 points and also set her personal best of 10 rebounds. Kathleen Doyle made seven steals and added 20 points. Makenzie Meyer had 13 points. Monika Czinano, the Hawkeyes’ second-highest scorer with 15.7 points per game, ended the game with four points after suffering an ankle injury in the third quarter less than seven minutes before the end.

The Hawkeyes (16: 3, 7: 1, Big Ten) have extended their home winning streak to 32 games, the second longest active series after Baylor’s 49 in a row.

Taryn McCutcheon scored 12 points and Nia Clouden scored 10 to lead the Spartans, but only scored three points in the second half.

The Spartans went 48:46 into the final quarter before taking the lead 28: 9. In one round, Warnock scored 13 points in a 15: 5 run, an advantage of 10 points.

After the game, 13,420 spectators watched Iowa pull back Megan Gustafson’s No. 10 shirt. This was the second Hawkeye to receive such an award after Michelle Edwards in 1990. Gustafson was named AP Player of the Year and the Naismith Trophy in several national team awards of the year last season after leading and leading the country in several statistical categories for national teams and conferences. With 2,804 points, it is the best mark in school history, whether women or men. She currently plays in Hungary.

