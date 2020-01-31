Fresno artist creates stunning mural of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – As the world continues to mourn the loss of victims, a local muralist pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna through art.

He is an artist from Central Valley who goes by the name of “Super”.

That night, his emotions were expressed through works of art as he spray-painted the face of his idol on the side of a central Fresno building.

As he braved the cold temperatures, honoring the NBA legend who was killed in a tragic helicopter crash, a large crowd stood a few yards from Blackstone and Grant.

Some of them wore Lakers sweaters, many held candles.

Everyone participated in this special moment, despite their differences.

This is not the first time that Super has presented its work in this way …

Last year, he made two murals by Derek Carr and Jose Ramirez.

But this fresco, he says, is personal because he is the parent of three little boys.

“Seeing her daughter’s age and what she was doing admiring her father is something I see my kids doing not only on the basketball side, but as a father. that attracted me the most, “said Huerta.

Over the next three days, Super will continue to paint.

When the clock struck at 8:24 p.m. – a time that represents Kobe’s two shirts: the numbers 8 and 24 – his fans here showed their love for him by chanting his name: ‘Kobe’, ‘Kobe’, ‘ Kobe ‘!

