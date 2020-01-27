Fresno basketball team was at Kobe Bryant basketball facility when tragedy struck

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – As brilliant as a player, Kobe Bryant was writing his next chapter as a father.

He was visible during his daughter’s AAU matches and his helicopter was on its way to play against Lady Heat, a basketball team from Fresno.

“We were actually ready to play with the Mamba team at 2:00 pm,” said Lady Heat head coach Shatari Sykes.

Instead, Coach Sykes and his players were at the Kobe facility when news of his death broke. The players got on their knees and kept a moment of silence before returning home.

“I don’t think the tournament could have continued,” said Sykes. “The players have been tough enough.”

It was not until Saturday that another Fresno youth team took a photo with Kobe, something the legendary Lakers had embraced.

Bryant made several trips to Fresno. In 1996, his first points as a professional were scored in a match at Selland Arena.

“I fit in well,” said Bryant after the game in 1996. “I am able to compete with these guys on a daily basis.”

Eight years later, he and the Lakers returned to the Save Mart Center.

He was not in the crowd, but camping outside his hotel in 1996 was a young Quincy Pondexter.

“I always tell people that Kobe was impossible to stop, whatever you do or what a scout report,” said Pondexter. “Everything came out the window because he felt like he had a cheat code on everything.”

The former San Joaquin Memorial standout player has played the five-time NBA champion several times during his NBA career.

“You knew you had to bring your A-Game just to be on the same floor as him,” said Pondexter.

He spent 20 seasons in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers. The team is on vacation until Tuesday when it faces the Clippers.

Former Bulldog Paul George will be at the Staples Center for what will surely be an emotional evening in Los Angeles.

