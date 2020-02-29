fresno-bee-moves-to-new-locale-in-bitwise-forty-one-creating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The Fresno Bee commenced a new chapter on Friday as the newspaper positions alone for the long run.

Like lots of other publications, The Fresno Bee was as soon as a newspaper that had a internet site.

But with people today right now considerably much more possible to “go through all about it” on their phones, the Bee has transitioned into a digital enterprise which also prints a paper.

On Friday, crews packed up equipment and belongings as Fresno Bee workers remaining a making exactly where day-to-day newspapers were 1st printed back again in 1976.

Fresno Bee Editor Joe Kieta is fired up for the long run but the newspaper’s rich past also weighs seriously on his head.

He said the paper’s archives even now need to be preserved.

“We’ve been doing the job with some group groups, making an attempt to determine out how we could get it in a spot where it can be available for the reason that which is the tough draft of the community’s background going all the way back again to 1922.”

The setting up is for sale. It is owned by the Fresno Bee Pension Fund so the archives will keep on being right until a greater place is identified.

It also covers 300,000 sq. toes in downtown Fresno – substantially too major for a employees of 80.

The Bee is shifting functions to the Bitwise 41 setting up various blocks away.

“It really is a scaled-down place for confident but it is really also 1 that much better satisfies our needs for what we are currently as a electronic information company,” said Kieta.

Subscribers can browse the Fresno Bee on-line but Kieta mentioned team will keep on to print paper editions.

Quite a few Bee staff members worked remotely on Friday to update the site and to make guaranteed tales were being prepared for Sunday’s printed version.