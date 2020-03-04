fresno-catholic-university-our-girl-of-victory-closing-just-after-sixty-seven-a-long-time

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The Business of Catholic Instruction has announced the closing of Our Lady of Victory Faculty just after 67 years in Fresno.

The college will close at the conclude of the present-day university year, because of to mounting expenses and declining enrollment.

The Business of Catholic Education and learning will take care of the logistics of shutting down the college immediately after the learners full their 12 months, and the lecturers have still left campus.