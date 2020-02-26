fresno-chaffee-zoo-welcomes-new-giraffe-to-african-experience-exhibit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe to their African Journey show.

Fenny is a two-calendar year-outdated Masai giraffe that arrived from The Wilds safari park in Ohio.

Zoo officials shared photographs of Fenny on social media, stating he loves to invest time in the savanna and rest in the hay piles on sunny afternoons.

You can take a look at Fenny and the other giraffes at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo!

