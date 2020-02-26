fresno-city-basketball-coach-ed-madec-files-lawsuit-from-school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Soon after 14 straight convention titles, extra than 400 profession wins and two condition championships, this is what it is really come to.

Ed Madec, the longtime head basketball coach at Fresno City College, has submitted a lawsuit against the school just days soon after he was placed on compensated administrative depart.

The lawsuit is asking for a temporary restraining get to get him again to coaching.

It particulars how Madec has been investigated for 13 months, sitting by way of seven several hours of recorded testimony. Inspite of any official allegations versus Madec, he was put on administrative go away previous Thursday.

The lawsuit argues Madec was authorized to coach for the 13 months he was underneath investigation, so he need to also be permitted to coach this Saturday when the state match commences.

He will go right before a decide Thursday at three: 30 p.m. Madec’s lawyer suggests they are anticipating a crowd of guidance.