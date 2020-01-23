Fresno City College students unhappy with new fax rule

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – On the campus of Fresno City College, the news spreads quickly about a pamphlet telling students, “Bus pass services will no longer be added to their cards after spring semester. “

“It is horrible that they cut it because a lot of people use it,” said Aaron Lopez, a student at FCC.

Lopez says he is one of those people, that he takes the FAX bus to get to school on days when he has no other way to get there.

“It’s a quick ride,” said Lopez. A bus takes me directly here. “

MaKayla Tait says she takes the bus every day because it’s her only option.

“It’s so much easier and save a ton of money, especially when you buy books, pay tuition and everything,” said MaKayla Tait, another FCC student.

Since 2017, Fresno City College has allowed students who buy an identity card to board the FAX bus for free.

It started as a pilot program to help alleviate parking problems during the construction of the solar project.

But the money came from the parking revenue fund, which officials say created financial challenges in the end.

“The parking revenues are supposed to be paid for the maintenance of our parking lots, and therefore since we have been using bus passes, we have not done the maintenance that we should have been in the last two years, “says State Center Community College District Vice-Chancellor Christine Miktarian.

Now with the new change, Tait says she will have to find a way to find the extra money.

“It won’t be good,” said Tait. “I’m going to have to find every nook and cranny of my room just to find an area to pay for transit.”

And without a practical way to get to class, some students could slow down their education.

“If people can’t go to school, they won’t come because it will be out of their way and they will just focus on other things,” said Tait.

