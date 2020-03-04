fresno-city-council-race:-tyler-maxwell-qualified-prospects-in-district-four-with-53%-of-votes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Tyler Maxwell took an early direct in the District 4 Fresno Town Council election on Tuesday night, successful 53% of the total votes counted.

Nathan Alonzo has 47% of the votes so much, with 100% of the precincts reporting as of 11: 30 p.m.

Maxwell, 28, has served as the Community Safety Director for councilman Nelson Esparza.

Alonzo, 27, has worked as an govt with the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and has been former Fresno Law enforcement main Jerry Dyer, who is running for mayor in this election.

Whichever one particular of the two candidates is elected will be the youngest member of the Fresno Metropolis Council.