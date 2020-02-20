[fresno-city’s-men’s-basketball-mentor-ed-madec-put-on-administrative-depart]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno Metropolis College’s men’s basketball mentor Ed Madec has been put on administrative pending an investigation into possible “violations of CCCAA rules,” university directors explained Thursday.

Madec’s depart comes just days right after top the Rams to a 14th straight meeting title. The longtime basketball coach also led the workforce to state titles in 2007 and 2012.

Fresno City directors would not remark further more on the investigation. The following statement was released to Action Information:

“Men’s Basketball Coach, Ed Madec, has been placed on compensated administrative go away pending completion of an investigation into probable violations of California Neighborhood College Athletic Association (CCCAA) restrictions. Interim co-athletic director, Paul Keysaw, will provide as performing mentor for the remaining basketball season. The CCCAA and the Central Valley Meeting have been notified of the predicament and we will go on to operate with them all through this course of action. We will have no further more remark on the predicament till the investigation is full.

We enormously recognize your ongoing assist and knowledge for the duration of this making an attempt time for all get-togethers. Our delight in the Fresno Town College or university athletic teams remains unwavering. As we work as a result of this investigation, remember to continue to guidance our university student-athletes. Our pupils are some of the finest in the state.”

“Possible violations of CCCAA regulations” is all the university will remark on at this time.

Interim co-athletic director, Paul Keysaw, will act as the interim coach through the Rams upcoming playoff run. The Rams (24-3) will host Merced Saturday at five: 00 PM.

