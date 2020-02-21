[fresno-co.-deputies-hunting-for-missing-24-yr-outdated-gentleman-in-the-vicinity-of-shaver-lake]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno County sheriff’s lookup and rescue teams are doing work to locate a 24-calendar year-aged gentleman who went lacking around Shaver Lake.

Investigators say Cody King and his girlfriend drove to the region Wednesday and acquired their auto stuck. Later on that night time, Cody hiked to get assist and did not return.

Thursday early morning, his girlfriend still left and was capable to get to a cellphone to contact for aid.

Sheriff’s officers say 30 research and rescue members are combing the space around the Dinkey Creek.

They have found evidence that might have been remaining by Cody.

Deputies are discouraging on the web teams from organizing search functions as it could ruin evidence of shoe tracks and could lead to other folks getting misplaced.

Cody is 5 foot eleven inches and 150 pounds. Any one with info is asked to get hold of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Business.