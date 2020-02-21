[fresno-county-deputies-honored-for-bravery-in-the-midst-of-gunfire]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — In a ceremony to honor some of the bravest heroes in Fresno County, one man stood out a minor further from the relaxation. Fresno County Deputy John Erickson was there to get a Purple Heart award.

Erickson was shot various occasions while responding to a dispute around a property line in the foothill local community of Tollhouse very last July.

“There are factors I never bear in mind,” said Erickson.

“I really don’t don’t forget telling my journey along to get down. I don’t bear in mind blasting rounds by means of my windows. The issue is that I was possessing was – even though the instruction is phenomenal with our company – is not understanding the place your enemy is shooting you from.”

Erickson even now has bullet fragments in his facial area, and a bullet lodged in his leg after acquiring shot 3 times.

It could have been substantially worse if not for the bravery of his spouse Deputy Gary Davenport, who was also honored Thursday with the Medal of Valor.

Amid the chaos, Davenport was in a position to get a seriously hurt Erickson out of harm’s way, dragging him to basic safety, all while dodging the continuing gunfire.

“A thing experienced to be carried out my buddy was damage,” explained Davenport. “I did what I could, and God variety of kept the bullets from coming my way, so I was equipped to be successful.”

An emotional Erickson claims the recovery system has been lengthy, but the mind-boggling assist he is acquired from the neighborhood and his division has helped see him through.

“To all people, I are not able to say ample, thanks.”