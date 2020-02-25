fresno-county-family-asking-for-support-in-discovering-man’s-killer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A Fresno County family members is in mourning tonight, hoping anyone will enable police keep track of down their brother’s killer.

Surveillance online video from February 12 captured the getaway auto in close proximity to the intersection of Rose and Amber in Selma.

Police say 39-calendar year-aged Jose Mosqueda was shot numerous situations by at minimum one particular suspect.

Monday, his loved ones spoke to Motion Information, remembering the father of nine and demanding justice for his murder.

“He was just a normal person hoping to endure and go as a result of the working day, you know, like a usual man or woman, like you and me,” states Gloria Mosqueda, Jose’s sister. “He was there for my relatives. He was usually there and normally prepared to support. I’m likely to overlook him a ton.”

If you have any information on Mosqueda’s demise, you’re asked to get in touch with the Selma Police Section.